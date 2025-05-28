glp1

GLP1GLP1

Live GLP1 price updates and the latest GLP1 news.

price

$0.00988

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live GLP1 price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.95M. The table above accurately updates our GLP1 price in real time. The price of GLP1 is down -4.78% since last hour, down -12.74% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.88M. GLP1 has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GLP1.

GLP1 Stats

What is the market cap of GLP1?

The current market cap of GLP1 is $10.36M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GLP1?

Currently, 399.57M of GLP1 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.95M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -12.74%.

What is the current price of GLP1?

The price of 1 GLP1 currently costs $0.01.

How many GLP1 are there?

The current circulating supply of GLP1 is 1.00B. This is the total amount of GLP1 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GLP1?

GLP1 (GLP1) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.36M

-12.74 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 3.95M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

