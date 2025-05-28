glq



The live GraphLinq Chain price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $470.50K. The table above accurately updates our GLQ price in real time. The price of GLQ is up 1.65% since last hour, up 1.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.54M. GLQ has a circulating supply of 340.00M coins and a max supply of 500.00M GLQ.

GraphLinq Chain Stats

What is the market cap of GraphLinq Chain?

The current market cap of GraphLinq Chain is $9.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GraphLinq Chain?

Currently, 16.18M of GLQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $470.50K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.97%.

What is the current price of GraphLinq Chain?

The price of 1 GraphLinq Chain currently costs $0.03.

How many GraphLinq Chain are there?

The current circulating supply of GraphLinq Chain is 340.00M. This is the total amount of GLQ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GraphLinq Chain?

GraphLinq Chain (GLQ) currently ranks 1612 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.91M

1.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1612

24H Volume

$ 470.50K

Circulating Supply

340,000,000

