$0.00622

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live GMika price today is $0.006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.06M. The table above accurately updates our GMIKA price in real time. The price of GMIKA is up 16.50% since last hour, up 9.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.22M. GMIKA has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M GMIKA.

GMika Stats

What is the market cap of GMika?

The current market cap of GMika is $6.23M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GMika?

Currently, 330.97M of GMIKA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.27%.

What is the current price of GMika?

The price of 1 GMika currently costs $0.006.

How many GMika are there?

The current circulating supply of GMika is 999.99M. This is the total amount of GMIKA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GMika?

GMika (GMIKA) currently ranks 1734 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.23M

9.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#1734

24H Volume

$ 2.06M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

