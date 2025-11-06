GamiumGMM
Live Gamium price updates and the latest Gamium news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000136
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00005
24h high
$0.0002
The live Gamium price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $31.62K. The table above accurately updates our GMM price in real time. The price of GMM is up 2.88% since last hour, up 18.29% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.82M. GMM has a circulating supply of 48.99B coins and a max supply of 50.00B GMM.
Gamium Stats
What is the market cap of Gamium?
The current market cap of Gamium is $6.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gamium?
Currently, 231.80M of GMM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $31.62K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.29%.
What is the current price of Gamium?
The price of 1 Gamium currently costs $0.0001.
How many Gamium are there?
The current circulating supply of Gamium is 48.99B. This is the total amount of GMM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gamium?
Gamium (GMM) currently ranks 1683 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.72M
18.29 %
#1683
$ 31.62K
49,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Bitcoin miners are entering a structural transformation as power replaces hashrate as the key driver of value. Following the latest halving and record network difficulty, margins have compressed sharply, accelerating a pivot towards high-performance computing (HPC). Miners controlling cheap, scalable, grid-connected megawatts are evolving into critical infrastructure providers. This shift is redefining valuations, from legacy EV/Hashrate multiples to EV/MW and HPC cash-flow potential. Leaders such as IREN, Core Scientific, TeraWulf, and Cipher are capitalizing through colocation and cloud contracts, positioning the sector at the intersection of AI infrastructure
by Sam Schubert
/
Research
Flying Tulip's perpetual put option provides real principal protection, but investors must pay a valuation premium today for products that have to be built over the next 24 months. This structure works best as a stablecoin substitute where the put allows continuous monitoring—accept opportunity cost in exchange for asymmetric upside if the team executes on its ambitious cross-collateral architecture.
/