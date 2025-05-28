GMX is a decentralized exchange that supports spot trading and perpetual swaps. Traders can gain leveraged exposure long or short a plethora of assets. The exchange is live on Arbitrum, an Ethereum L2, and Avalanche. It is able to offer zero price impact trades through LP-provided assets and Chainlink oracle price feeds instead of relying on arbitrageurs like many other AMMs in DeFi.
$16.3
$0
(0%)
24h low
$15.76
24h high
$16.66
The live GMX price today is $16.30 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.25M. The table above accurately updates our GMX price in real time. The price of GMX is down -0.28% since last hour, up 1.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $165.57M. GMX has a circulating supply of 10.16M coins and a max supply of 10.16M GMX.
What is GMX?
GMX Stats
What is the market cap of GMX?
The current market cap of GMX is $165.53M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of GMX?
Currently, 567.37K of GMX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.25M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.10%.
What is the current price of GMX?
The price of 1 GMX currently costs $16.30.
How many GMX are there?
The current circulating supply of GMX is 10.16M. This is the total amount of GMX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of GMX?
GMX (GMX) currently ranks 359 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 165.53M
1.10 %
#359
$ 9.25M
10,000,000
