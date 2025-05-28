gnc

GreenercoinGNC

Live Greenercoin price updates and the latest Greenercoin news.

price

$4.03

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3.99

24h high

$4.06

The live Greenercoin price today is $4.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.12M. The table above accurately updates our GNC price in real time. The price of GNC is down -0.21% since last hour, up 0.60% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $201.50M. GNC has a circulating supply of 1.00M coins and a max supply of 50.00M GNC.

Greenercoin Stats

What is the market cap of Greenercoin?

The current market cap of Greenercoin is $4.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Greenercoin?

Currently, 278.16K of GNC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.60%.

What is the current price of Greenercoin?

The price of 1 Greenercoin currently costs $4.03.

How many Greenercoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Greenercoin is 1.00M. This is the total amount of GNC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Greenercoin?

Greenercoin (GNC) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.08M

0.60 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 1.12M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000

