$1.26

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.19

24h high

$1.26

VS
USD
BTC

The live Gains Network price today is $1.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.52M. The table above accurately updates our GNS price in real time. The price of GNS is up 0.62% since last hour, up 2.08% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $37.88M. GNS has a circulating supply of 30.07M coins and a max supply of 30.07M GNS.

Gains Network Stats

What is the market cap of Gains Network?

The current market cap of Gains Network is $37.90M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gains Network?

Currently, 2.00M of GNS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.08%.

What is the current price of Gains Network?

The price of 1 Gains Network currently costs $1.26.

How many Gains Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Gains Network is 30.07M. This is the total amount of GNS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gains Network?

Gains Network (GNS) currently ranks 854 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 37.90M

2.08 %

Market Cap Rank

#854

24H Volume

$ 2.52M

Circulating Supply

30,000,000

