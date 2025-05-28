gnus

GENIUS AIGNUS

Live GENIUS AI price updates and the latest GENIUS AI news.

price

$2.27

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.03

24h high

$2.34

VS
USD
BTC

The live GENIUS AI price today is $2.27 with a 24-hour trading volume of $56.10K. The table above accurately updates our GNUS price in real time. The price of GNUS is down -2.90% since last hour, up 0.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.49M. GNUS has a circulating supply of 12.37M coins and a max supply of 15.19M GNUS.

GENIUS AI Stats

What is the market cap of GENIUS AI?

The current market cap of GENIUS AI is $28.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GENIUS AI?

Currently, 24.71K of GNUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $56.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.34%.

What is the current price of GENIUS AI?

The price of 1 GENIUS AI currently costs $2.27.

How many GENIUS AI are there?

The current circulating supply of GENIUS AI is 12.37M. This is the total amount of GNUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GENIUS AI?

GENIUS AI (GNUS) currently ranks 997 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 28.08M

0.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#997

24H Volume

$ 56.10K

Circulating Supply

12,000,000

