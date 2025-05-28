gny

$0.0317

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

The live GNY price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $124.26K. The table above accurately updates our GNY price in real time. The price of GNY is down -16.98% since last hour, up 9.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.66M. GNY has a circulating supply of 178.27M coins and a max supply of 400.00M GNY.

GNY Stats

What is the market cap of GNY?

The current market cap of GNY is $6.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GNY?

Currently, 3.93M of GNY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $124.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.46%.

What is the current price of GNY?

The price of 1 GNY currently costs $0.03.

How many GNY are there?

The current circulating supply of GNY is 178.27M. This is the total amount of GNY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GNY?

GNY (GNY) currently ranks 1702 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.52M

9.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1702

24H Volume

$ 124.26K

Circulating Supply

180,000,000

