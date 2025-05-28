goat

Goatseus MaximusGOAT

Live Goatseus Maximus price updates and the latest Goatseus Maximus news.

price

$0.157

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.15

24h high

$0.16

VS
USD
BTC

The live Goatseus Maximus price today is $0.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $38.23M. The table above accurately updates our GOAT price in real time. The price of GOAT is up 1.31% since last hour, up 1.00% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $157.22M. GOAT has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M GOAT.

Goatseus Maximus Stats

What is the market cap of Goatseus Maximus?

The current market cap of Goatseus Maximus is $157.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Goatseus Maximus?

Currently, 243.18M of GOAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $38.23M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.00%.

What is the current price of Goatseus Maximus?

The price of 1 Goatseus Maximus currently costs $0.16.

How many Goatseus Maximus are there?

The current circulating supply of Goatseus Maximus is 999.99M. This is the total amount of GOAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Goatseus Maximus?

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) currently ranks 368 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 157.24M

1.00 %

Market Cap Rank

#368

24H Volume

$ 38.23M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

