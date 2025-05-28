goats

The live GOATS price today is $0.0003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.37M. The table above accurately updates our GOATS price in real time. The price of GOATS is down -5.58% since last hour, up 73.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.00M. GOATS has a circulating supply of 18.87B coins and a max supply of 19.68B GOATS.

GOATS Stats

What is the market cap of GOATS?

The current market cap of GOATS is $6.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GOATS?

Currently, 21.15B of GOATS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 73.77%.

What is the current price of GOATS?

The price of 1 GOATS currently costs $0.0003.

How many GOATS are there?

The current circulating supply of GOATS is 18.87B. This is the total amount of GOATS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GOATS?

GOATS (GOATS) currently ranks 1721 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.42M

73.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#1721

24H Volume

$ 5.37M

Circulating Supply

19,000,000,000

