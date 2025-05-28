gochu

$0.0000025

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000002

24h high

$0.000003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Gochujangcoin price today is $0.000003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.36M. The table above accurately updates our GOCHU price in real time. The price of GOCHU is up 1.18% since last hour, up 8.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $75.00M. GOCHU has a circulating supply of 11.18T coins and a max supply of 30.00T GOCHU.

Gochujangcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Gochujangcoin?

The current market cap of Gochujangcoin is $27.94M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gochujangcoin?

Currently, 544.58B of GOCHU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.19%.

What is the current price of Gochujangcoin?

The price of 1 Gochujangcoin currently costs $0.000003.

How many Gochujangcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Gochujangcoin is 11.18T. This is the total amount of GOCHU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gochujangcoin?

Gochujangcoin (GOCHU) currently ranks 1026 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 27.94M

8.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#1026

24H Volume

$ 1.36M

Circulating Supply

11,000,000,000,000

