$0.109

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.14

VS
USD
BTC

The live Godcoin price today is $0.11 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.36M. The table above accurately updates our GOD price in real time. The price of GOD is up 1.64% since last hour, up 11.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $85.04M. GOD has a circulating supply of 89.90M coins and a max supply of 777.78M GOD.

Godcoin Stats

What is the market cap of Godcoin?

The current market cap of Godcoin is $9.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Godcoin?

Currently, 12.44M of GOD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.36M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.02%.

What is the current price of Godcoin?

The price of 1 Godcoin currently costs $0.11.

How many Godcoin are there?

The current circulating supply of Godcoin is 89.90M. This is the total amount of GOD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Godcoin?

Godcoin (GOD) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 9.83M

11.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 1.36M

Circulating Supply

90,000,000

