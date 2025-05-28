Created by the Australia-based Immutable under the supervision of Chris Clay, the previous game director of Magic The Gathering: Arena, Gods Unchained is a free-to-play strategy card game built on Ethereum and Immutable X. The game has familiar mechanics: players can collect and trade cards, build different decks, and use them to battle and win against other players in a turn-based strategy. The novelty brought by Gods Unchained is that cards are ERC-721 tokens, which means that players have proof of ownership over them and can trade and sell them on a marketplace. Gods Unchained also has its own native token, GODS, which can be used for all in-game items purchases, NFT assets minting and staking rewards. GODS also enable Play-to-Earn (P2E) mechanics, allowing players to earn rewards by winning matches and leveling up, as well as by climbing the Ranked ladder and competing in special events.