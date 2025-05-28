Guild of GuardiansGOG
Live Guild of Guardians price updates and the latest Guild of Guardians news.
The live Guild of Guardians price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.55M. The table above accurately updates our GOG price in real time. The price of GOG is down -1.09% since last hour, down -3.65% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $45.98M. GOG has a circulating supply of 739.72M coins and a max supply of 1.00B GOG.
about Guild of Guardians
What is Guild of Guardians?
Guild of Guardians Stats
What is the market cap of Guild of Guardians?
The current market cap of Guild of Guardians is $34.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Guild of Guardians?
Currently, 77.23M of GOG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.55M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.65%.
What is the current price of Guild of Guardians?
The price of 1 Guild of Guardians currently costs $0.05.
How many Guild of Guardians are there?
The current circulating supply of Guild of Guardians is 739.72M. This is the total amount of GOG that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Guild of Guardians?
Guild of Guardians (GOG) currently ranks 907 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
