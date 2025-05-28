gold

GoldGOLD

Live Gold price updates and the latest Gold news.

price

$0.265

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.07

24h high

$0.26

The live Gold price today is $0.26 with a 24-hour trading volume of $544.75K. The table above accurately updates our GOLD price in real time. The price of GOLD is up 287.60% since last hour, up 242.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.56M. GOLD has a circulating supply of 16.51M coins and a max supply of 21.00M GOLD.

Gold Stats

What is the market cap of Gold?

The current market cap of Gold is $4.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gold?

Currently, 2.06M of GOLD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $544.75K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 242.22%.

What is the current price of Gold?

The price of 1 Gold currently costs $0.26.

How many Gold are there?

The current circulating supply of Gold is 16.51M. This is the total amount of GOLD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gold?

Gold (GOLD) currently ranks 1561 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.37M

242.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1561

24H Volume

$ 544.75K

Circulating Supply

17,000,000

