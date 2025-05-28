goo

$0.0041

The live Silly Goose price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $439.84K. The table above accurately updates our GOO price in real time. The price of GOO is down -36.32% since last hour, down -21.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.10M. GOO has a circulating supply of 999.96M coins and a max supply of 999.96M GOO.

Silly Goose Stats

What is the market cap of Silly Goose?

The current market cap of Silly Goose is $5.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Silly Goose?

Currently, 107.34M of GOO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $439.84K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -21.11%.

What is the current price of Silly Goose?

The price of 1 Silly Goose currently costs $0.004.

How many Silly Goose are there?

The current circulating supply of Silly Goose is 999.96M. This is the total amount of GOO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Silly Goose?

Silly Goose (GOO) currently ranks 1682 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.93M

-21.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1682

24H Volume

$ 439.84K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

