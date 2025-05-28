good

The live Good Entry price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.26K. The table above accurately updates our GOOD price in real time. The price of GOOD is down -8.79% since last hour, down -5.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.58M. GOOD has a circulating supply of 164.03M coins and a max supply of 364.67M GOOD.

Good Entry Stats

What is the market cap of Good Entry?

The current market cap of Good Entry is $3.62M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Good Entry?

Currently, 2.42M of GOOD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.26K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -5.93%.

What is the current price of Good Entry?

The price of 1 Good Entry currently costs $0.02.

How many Good Entry are there?

The current circulating supply of Good Entry is 164.03M. This is the total amount of GOOD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Good Entry?

Good Entry (GOOD) currently ranks 1722 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.62M

-5.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1722

24H Volume

$ 50.26K

Circulating Supply

160,000,000

