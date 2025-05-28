goofy

$0.0032

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.008

The live GOOFY price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $239.76K. The table above accurately updates our GOOFY price in real time. The price of GOOFY is down -56.06% since last hour, down -59.70% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.20M. GOOFY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GOOFY.

GOOFY Stats

What is the market cap of GOOFY?

The current market cap of GOOFY is $6.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GOOFY?

Currently, 74.85M of GOOFY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $239.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -59.70%.

What is the current price of GOOFY?

The price of 1 GOOFY currently costs $0.003.

How many GOOFY are there?

The current circulating supply of GOOFY is 1.00B. This is the total amount of GOOFY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GOOFY?

GOOFY (GOOFY) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.11M

-59.70 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 239.76K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

