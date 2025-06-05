goonc

$0.0083

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.008

The live gooncoin price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.76M. The table above accurately updates our GOONC price in real time. The price of GOONC is up 5.37% since last hour, up 45.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.30M. GOONC has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GOONC.

gooncoin Stats

What is the market cap of gooncoin?

The current market cap of gooncoin is $8.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of gooncoin?

Currently, 574.20M of GOONC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 45.84%.

What is the current price of gooncoin?

The price of 1 gooncoin currently costs $0.008.

How many gooncoin are there?

The current circulating supply of gooncoin is 1.00B. This is the total amount of GOONC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of gooncoin?

gooncoin (GOONC) currently ranks 1694 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.33M

45.84 %

Market Cap Rank

#1694

24H Volume

$ 4.76M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

