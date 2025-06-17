GorbaganaGOR
Live Gorbagana price updates and the latest Gorbagana news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0324
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.03
24h high
$0.03
The live Gorbagana price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $132.08M. The table above accurately updates our GOR price in real time. The price of GOR is up 4.96% since last hour, up 4.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $32.40M. GOR has a circulating supply of 999.98M coins and a max supply of 999.98M GOR.
Gorbagana Stats
What is the market cap of Gorbagana?
The current market cap of Gorbagana is $32.48M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gorbagana?
Currently, 4.08B of GOR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $132.08M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.96%.
What is the current price of Gorbagana?
The price of 1 Gorbagana currently costs $0.03.
How many Gorbagana are there?
The current circulating supply of Gorbagana is 999.98M. This is the total amount of GOR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gorbagana?
Gorbagana (GOR) currently ranks 873 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 32.48M
4.96 %
#873
$ 132.08M
1,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.
Research
Meta-aggregators like Titan and Kamino Swap improve price execution for users, making the Solana swapping landscape more competitive. Jupiter has incorporated meta-aggregation features into its latest routing engine to keep users on its front end (own the user, own the flow). At large, teams are treating swaps as a commoditized complement, offering incredibly cheap or free swaps to own the end-user and increase demand for high-margin product offerings (multi-product DeFi). On another note, the divergence in the concentration of aggregator volume between DEXs suggests increased specialization at the DEX layer by asset type.