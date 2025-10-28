GorillaGORILLA
Live Gorilla price updates and the latest Gorilla news.
price
$0.00767
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.005
24h high
$0.01
The live Gorilla price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.12M. The table above accurately updates our GORILLA price in real time. The price of GORILLA is down -0.41% since last hour, down -30.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.67M. GORILLA has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GORILLA.
Gorilla Stats
What is the market cap of Gorilla?
The current market cap of Gorilla is $7.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gorilla?
Currently, 1.71B of GORILLA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -30.32%.
What is the current price of Gorilla?
The price of 1 Gorilla currently costs $0.008.
How many Gorilla are there?
The current circulating supply of Gorilla is 1.00B. This is the total amount of GORILLA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gorilla?
Gorilla (GORILLA) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.74M
-30.32 %
#1743
$ 13.12M
1,000,000,000
