gort

His name gortGORT

Live His name gort price updates and the latest His name gort news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00779

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live His name gort price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.61M. The table above accurately updates our GORT price in real time. The price of GORT is down -11.25% since last hour, down -22.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.79M. GORT has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GORT.

His name gort Stats

What is the market cap of His name gort?

The current market cap of His name gort is $8.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of His name gort?

Currently, 463.04M of GORT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.61M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -22.55%.

What is the current price of His name gort?

The price of 1 His name gort currently costs $0.008.

How many His name gort are there?

The current circulating supply of His name gort is 1.00B. This is the total amount of GORT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of His name gort?

His name gort (GORT) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.44M

-22.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 3.61M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest His name gort news