$0.00765
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.008
The live Pigeon Tech price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $660.41K. The table above accurately updates our GOVAI price in real time. The price of GOVAI is up 19.00% since last hour, up 80.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.65M. GOVAI has a circulating supply of 999.84M coins and a max supply of 999.84M GOVAI.
Pigeon Tech Stats
What is the market cap of Pigeon Tech?
The current market cap of Pigeon Tech is $7.86M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Pigeon Tech?
Currently, 86.31M of GOVAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $660.41K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 80.06%.
What is the current price of Pigeon Tech?
The price of 1 Pigeon Tech currently costs $0.008.
How many Pigeon Tech are there?
The current circulating supply of Pigeon Tech is 999.84M. This is the total amount of GOVAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Pigeon Tech?
Pigeon Tech (GOVAI) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.86M
80.06 %
#1728
$ 660.41K
1,000,000,000
