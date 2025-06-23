$1.84 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.01 24h high $1.85

The live Graphite Protocol price today is $1.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.06M. The table above accurately updates our GP price in real time. The price of GP is up 12.45% since last hour, up 19.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 114.54M. GP has a circulating supply of 27.30M coins and a max supply of 62.25M GP .