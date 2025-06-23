Graphite ProtocolGP
$1.84
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.01
24h high
$1.85
The live Graphite Protocol price today is $1.84 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.06M. The table above accurately updates our GP price in real time. The price of GP is up 12.45% since last hour, up 19.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $114.54M. GP has a circulating supply of 27.30M coins and a max supply of 62.25M GP.
Graphite Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Graphite Protocol?
The current market cap of Graphite Protocol is $50.27M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Graphite Protocol?
Currently, 7.10M of GP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.06M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 19.37%.
What is the current price of Graphite Protocol?
The price of 1 Graphite Protocol currently costs $1.84.
How many Graphite Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Graphite Protocol is 27.30M. This is the total amount of GP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Graphite Protocol?
Graphite Protocol (GP) currently ranks 692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 50.27M
19.37 %
#692
$ 13.06M
27,000,000
