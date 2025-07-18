Gold ParkGPT
$0.027
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.03
24h high
$0.03
The live Gold Park price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $225.65K. The table above accurately updates our GPT price in real time. The price of GPT is up 0.16% since last hour, down -4.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $243.13M. GPT has a circulating supply of 9.00B coins and a max supply of 9.00B GPT.
Gold Park Stats
What is the market cap of Gold Park?
The current market cap of Gold Park is $243.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gold Park?
Currently, 8.35M of GPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $225.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.84%.
What is the current price of Gold Park?
The price of 1 Gold Park currently costs $0.03.
How many Gold Park are there?
The current circulating supply of Gold Park is 9.00B. This is the total amount of GPT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gold Park?
Gold Park (GPT) currently ranks 297 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 243.13M
-4.84 %
#297
$ 225.65K
9,000,000,000
