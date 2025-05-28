gpu

$0.385

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.37

24h high

$0.39

VS
USD
BTC

The live NodeAI price today is $0.39 with a 24-hour trading volume of $733.99K. The table above accurately updates our GPU price in real time. The price of GPU is up 0.51% since last hour, up 3.25% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $38.35M. GPU has a circulating supply of 97.15M coins and a max supply of 99.57M GPU.

NodeAI Stats

What is the market cap of NodeAI?

The current market cap of NodeAI is $37.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NodeAI?

Currently, 1.91M of GPU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $733.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 3.25%.

What is the current price of NodeAI?

The price of 1 NodeAI currently costs $0.39.

How many NodeAI are there?

The current circulating supply of NodeAI is 97.15M. This is the total amount of GPU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NodeAI?

NodeAI (GPU) currently ranks 856 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 37.42M

3.25 %

Market Cap Rank

#856

24H Volume

$ 733.99K

Circulating Supply

97,000,000

