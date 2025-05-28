gq

Blink GalaxyGQ

Live Blink Galaxy price updates and the latest Blink Galaxy news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000861

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0006

24h high

$0.0009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Blink Galaxy price today is $0.0009 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.43M. The table above accurately updates our GQ price in real time. The price of GQ is up 2.09% since last hour, up 38.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.61M. GQ has a circulating supply of 6.20B coins and a max supply of 6.51B GQ.

Blink Galaxy Stats

What is the market cap of Blink Galaxy?

The current market cap of Blink Galaxy is $5.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Blink Galaxy?

Currently, 2.82B of GQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.43M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 38.62%.

What is the current price of Blink Galaxy?

The price of 1 Blink Galaxy currently costs $0.0009.

How many Blink Galaxy are there?

The current circulating supply of Blink Galaxy is 6.20B. This is the total amount of GQ that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Blink Galaxy?

Blink Galaxy (GQ) currently ranks 1712 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.75M

38.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#1712

24H Volume

$ 2.43M

Circulating Supply

6,200,000,000

latest Blink Galaxy news