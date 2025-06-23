grail

Camelot TokenGRAIL

Live Camelot Token price updates and the latest Camelot Token news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$347.13

$0

(0%)

24h low

$339.96

24h high

$361.72

VS
USD
BTC

The live Camelot Token price today is $347.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $223.38K. The table above accurately updates our GRAIL price in real time. The price of GRAIL is down -0.05% since last hour, down -2.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.58M. GRAIL has a circulating supply of 21.24K coins and a max supply of 85.20K GRAIL.

Camelot Token Stats

What is the market cap of Camelot Token?

The current market cap of Camelot Token is $7.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Camelot Token?

Currently, 643.49 of GRAIL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $223.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.17%.

What is the current price of Camelot Token?

The price of 1 Camelot Token currently costs $347.13.

How many Camelot Token are there?

The current circulating supply of Camelot Token is 21.24K. This is the total amount of GRAIL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Camelot Token?

Camelot Token (GRAIL) currently ranks 1750 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.37M

-2.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1750

24H Volume

$ 223.38K

Circulating Supply

21,000

latest Camelot Token news