$347.13 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $339.96 24h high $361.72

The live Camelot Token price today is $347.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 223.38K. The table above accurately updates our GRAIL price in real time. The price of GRAIL is down -0.05% since last hour, down -2.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 29.58M. GRAIL has a circulating supply of 21.24K coins and a max supply of 85.20K GRAIL .