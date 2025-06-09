gray

$1.14

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.52

24h high

$1.19

The live Gradient price today is $1.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.41M. The table above accurately updates our GRAY price in real time. The price of GRAY is up 2.35% since last hour, up 77.24% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.40M. GRAY has a circulating supply of 10.00M coins and a max supply of 10.00M GRAY.

Gradient Stats

What is the market cap of Gradient?

The current market cap of Gradient is $11.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gradient?

Currently, 1.24M of GRAY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.41M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 77.24%.

What is the current price of Gradient?

The price of 1 Gradient currently costs $1.14.

How many Gradient are there?

The current circulating supply of Gradient is 10.00M. This is the total amount of GRAY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gradient?

Gradient (GRAY) currently ranks 1540 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.40M

77.24 %

Market Cap Rank

#1540

24H Volume

$ 1.41M

Circulating Supply

10,000,000

