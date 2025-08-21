$0.0125 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.008 24h high $0.01

The live GREENSOLO price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.05M. The table above accurately updates our GREENSOLO price in real time. The price of GREENSOLO is up 4.45% since last hour, up 43.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 12.51M. GREENSOLO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B GREENSOLO .