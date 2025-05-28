griffain

Live GRIFFAIN price updates and the latest GRIFFAIN news.

price

$0.088

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live GRIFFAIN price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16.66M. The table above accurately updates our GRIFFAIN price in real time. The price of GRIFFAIN is down -0.09% since last hour, down -4.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $87.95M. GRIFFAIN has a circulating supply of 999.87M coins and a max supply of 999.87M GRIFFAIN.

GRIFFAIN Stats

What is the market cap of GRIFFAIN?

The current market cap of GRIFFAIN is $88.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GRIFFAIN?

Currently, 189.42M of GRIFFAIN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $16.66M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.77%.

What is the current price of GRIFFAIN?

The price of 1 GRIFFAIN currently costs $0.09.

How many GRIFFAIN are there?

The current circulating supply of GRIFFAIN is 999.87M. This is the total amount of GRIFFAIN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GRIFFAIN?

GRIFFAIN (GRIFFAIN) currently ranks 538 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 88.14M

-4.77 %

Market Cap Rank

#538

24H Volume

$ 16.66M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

