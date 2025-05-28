grift

Live ORBIT price updates and the latest ORBIT news.

price

$0.0124

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live ORBIT price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.85M. The table above accurately updates our GRIFT price in real time. The price of GRIFT is down -1.14% since last hour, down -4.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.44M. GRIFT has a circulating supply of 879.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M GRIFT.

ORBIT Stats

What is the market cap of ORBIT?

The current market cap of ORBIT is $10.95M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ORBIT?

Currently, 309.28M of GRIFT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.85M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.71%.

What is the current price of ORBIT?

The price of 1 ORBIT currently costs $0.01.

How many ORBIT are there?

The current circulating supply of ORBIT is 879.99M. This is the total amount of GRIFT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ORBIT?

ORBIT (GRIFT) currently ranks 1558 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.95M

-4.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#1558

24H Volume

$ 3.85M

Circulating Supply

880,000,000

