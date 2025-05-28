grnd

$0.0648

The live SuperWalk GRND price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $412.19K. The table above accurately updates our GRND price in real time. The price of GRND is up 1.09% since last hour, up 1.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $64.01M. GRND has a circulating supply of 651.97M coins and a max supply of 987.52M GRND.

SuperWalk GRND Stats

What is the market cap of SuperWalk GRND?

The current market cap of SuperWalk GRND is $42.24M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of SuperWalk GRND?

Currently, 6.36M of GRND were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $412.19K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.61%.

What is the current price of SuperWalk GRND?

The price of 1 SuperWalk GRND currently costs $0.06.

How many SuperWalk GRND are there?

The current circulating supply of SuperWalk GRND is 651.97M. This is the total amount of GRND that is available.

What is the relative popularity of SuperWalk GRND?

SuperWalk GRND (GRND) currently ranks 799 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 42.24M

1.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#799

24H Volume

$ 412.19K

Circulating Supply

650,000,000

