price

$0.43

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.38

24h high

$0.45

VS
USD
BTC

The live ValleyDAO price today is $0.43 with a 24-hour trading volume of $51.45K. The table above accurately updates our GROW price in real time. The price of GROW is up 11.49% since last hour, up 6.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.93M. GROW has a circulating supply of 30.05M coins and a max supply of 30.05M GROW.

ValleyDAO Stats

What is the market cap of ValleyDAO?

The current market cap of ValleyDAO is $12.93M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of ValleyDAO?

Currently, 119.59K of GROW were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $51.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.57%.

What is the current price of ValleyDAO?

The price of 1 ValleyDAO currently costs $0.43.

How many ValleyDAO are there?

The current circulating supply of ValleyDAO is 30.05M. This is the total amount of GROW that is available.

What is the relative popularity of ValleyDAO?

ValleyDAO (GROW) currently ranks 1432 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.93M

6.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1432

24H Volume

$ 51.45K

Circulating Supply

30,000,000

