$0.00826

The live Soul Graph price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $958.29K. The table above accurately updates our GRPH price in real time. The price of GRPH is down -4.36% since last hour, up 46.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.26M. GRPH has a circulating supply of 999.92M coins and a max supply of 999.92M GRPH.

Soul Graph Stats

What is the market cap of Soul Graph?

The current market cap of Soul Graph is $8.30M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Soul Graph?

Currently, 115.98M of GRPH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $958.29K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 46.64%.

What is the current price of Soul Graph?

The price of 1 Soul Graph currently costs $0.008.

How many Soul Graph are there?

The current circulating supply of Soul Graph is 999.92M. This is the total amount of GRPH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Soul Graph?

Soul Graph (GRPH) currently ranks 1692 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.30M

46.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#1692

24H Volume

$ 958.29K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

