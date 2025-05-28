grum

$0.000144

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0001

24h high

$0.0002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Grumpy price today is $0.0001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $536.00K. The table above accurately updates our GRUM price in real time. The price of GRUM is down -2.70% since last hour, down -6.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.02M. GRUM has a circulating supply of 21.00B coins and a max supply of 21.00B GRUM.

Grumpy Stats

What is the market cap of Grumpy?

The current market cap of Grumpy is $3.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Grumpy?

Currently, 3.72B of GRUM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $536.00K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -6.43%.

What is the current price of Grumpy?

The price of 1 Grumpy currently costs $0.0001.

How many Grumpy are there?

The current circulating supply of Grumpy is 21.00B. This is the total amount of GRUM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Grumpy?

Grumpy (GRUM) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

