The live Grumpy Cat Coin price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.87M. The table above accurately updates our GRUMPY price in real time. The price of GRUMPY is up 23.51% since last hour, up 255.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.26M. GRUMPY has a circulating supply of 9.42B coins and a max supply of 9.42B GRUMPY.

Grumpy Cat Coin Stats

What is the market cap of Grumpy Cat Coin?

The current market cap of Grumpy Cat Coin is $6.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Grumpy Cat Coin?

Currently, 3.35B of GRUMPY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.87M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 255.42%.

What is the current price of Grumpy Cat Coin?

The price of 1 Grumpy Cat Coin currently costs $0.0006.

How many Grumpy Cat Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of Grumpy Cat Coin is 9.42B. This is the total amount of GRUMPY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Grumpy Cat Coin?

Grumpy Cat Coin (GRUMPY) currently ranks 1711 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.74M

255.42 %

Market Cap Rank

#1711

24H Volume

$ 1.87M

Circulating Supply

9,400,000,000

