STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSCGST-BSC
Live STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC price updates and the latest STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC news.
price
$0.0276
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.03
The live STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $198.72K. The table above accurately updates our GST-BSC price in real time. The price of GST-BSC is up 43.78% since last hour, up 177.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.77M. GST-BSC has a circulating supply of 173.25M coins and a max supply of 173.25M GST-BSC.
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC Stats
What is the market cap of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC?
The current market cap of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC is $5.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC?
Currently, 7.21M of GST-BSC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $198.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 177.48%.
What is the current price of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC?
The price of 1 STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC currently costs $0.03.
How many STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC are there?
The current circulating supply of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC is 173.25M. This is the total amount of GST-BSC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC?
STEPN Green Satoshi Token on BSC (GST-BSC) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.08M
177.48 %
#1741
$ 198.72K
170,000,000
