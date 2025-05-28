Gunstar MetaverseGSTS
Live Gunstar Metaverse price updates and the latest Gunstar Metaverse news.
price
$0.013
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.003
24h high
$0.03
The live Gunstar Metaverse price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $761.31K. The table above accurately updates our GSTS price in real time. The price of GSTS is up 136.41% since last hour, up 310.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.20M. GSTS has a circulating supply of 336.09M coins and a max supply of 400.00M GSTS.
Gunstar Metaverse Stats
What is the market cap of Gunstar Metaverse?
The current market cap of Gunstar Metaverse is $6.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gunstar Metaverse?
Currently, 58.57M of GSTS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $761.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 310.46%.
What is the current price of Gunstar Metaverse?
The price of 1 Gunstar Metaverse currently costs $0.01.
How many Gunstar Metaverse are there?
The current circulating supply of Gunstar Metaverse is 336.09M. This is the total amount of GSTS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gunstar Metaverse?
Gunstar Metaverse (GSTS) currently ranks 1633 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.72M
310.46 %
#1633
$ 761.31K
340,000,000
