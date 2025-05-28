gt

The live Gate price today is $20.54 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.76M. The table above accurately updates our GT price in real time. The price of GT is up 0.28% since last hour, down -1.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.16B. GT has a circulating supply of 121.37M coins and a max supply of 300.00M GT.

Gate Stats

What is the market cap of Gate?

The current market cap of Gate is $2.49B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gate?

Currently, 475.01K of GT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.41%.

What is the current price of Gate?

The price of 1 Gate currently costs $20.54.

How many Gate are there?

The current circulating supply of Gate is 121.37M. This is the total amount of GT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gate?

Gate (GT) currently ranks 54 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 2.49B

-1.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#54

24H Volume

$ 9.76M

Circulating Supply

120,000,000

