Gitcoin is a blockchain-based platform for projects, independent builders, and funders to connect and work together on open-source software. Project owners can post bounties together with the job details. While graphic designers and software developers can choose jobs that suit their skills and get paid in cryptocurrency. Gitcoin also helps sustain open source projects that offer meaningful values to the Web3 ecosystem through their quarterly grants which utilize Quadratic Funding, a democratic mechanism to fund public goods. Projects can create grants and funders can support projects that they deem beneficial to the Web3 ecosystem. In addition, individuals can participate in hackathons hosted by projects to earn prizes and connect with peers. Data and fundings are stored on the Ethereum blockchain, ensuring that Gitcoin is not in a position to monetize users' data.