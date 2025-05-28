gua

GUAGUA

Live GUA price updates and the latest GUA news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000849

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0007

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live GUA price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $667.53K. The table above accurately updates our GUA price in real time. The price of GUA is up 0.30% since last hour, down -25.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.30M. GUA has a circulating supply of 6.25B coins and a max supply of 6.25B GUA.

GUA Stats

What is the market cap of GUA?

The current market cap of GUA is $5.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GUA?

Currently, 786.42M of GUA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $667.53K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -25.94%.

What is the current price of GUA?

The price of 1 GUA currently costs $0.0008.

How many GUA are there?

The current circulating supply of GUA is 6.25B. This is the total amount of GUA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GUA?

GUA (GUA) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.44M

-25.94 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 667.53K

Circulating Supply

6,200,000,000

latest GUA news