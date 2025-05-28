guan

price

$0.0113

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

The live Guanciale by Virtuals price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $613.13K. The table above accurately updates our GUAN price in real time. The price of GUAN is down -1.40% since last hour, up 49.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.14M. GUAN has a circulating supply of 989.36M coins and a max supply of 989.36M GUAN.

Guanciale by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of Guanciale by Virtuals?

The current market cap of Guanciale by Virtuals is $11.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Guanciale by Virtuals?

Currently, 54.43M of GUAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $613.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 49.63%.

What is the current price of Guanciale by Virtuals?

The price of 1 Guanciale by Virtuals currently costs $0.01.

How many Guanciale by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of Guanciale by Virtuals is 989.36M. This is the total amount of GUAN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Guanciale by Virtuals?

Guanciale by Virtuals (GUAN) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.39M

49.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 613.13K

Circulating Supply

990,000,000

