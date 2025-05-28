Guanciale by VirtualsGUAN
Live Guanciale by Virtuals price updates and the latest Guanciale by Virtuals news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0113
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.007
24h high
$0.01
The live Guanciale by Virtuals price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $613.13K. The table above accurately updates our GUAN price in real time. The price of GUAN is down -1.40% since last hour, up 49.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.14M. GUAN has a circulating supply of 989.36M coins and a max supply of 989.36M GUAN.
Guanciale by Virtuals Stats
What is the market cap of Guanciale by Virtuals?
The current market cap of Guanciale by Virtuals is $11.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Guanciale by Virtuals?
Currently, 54.43M of GUAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $613.13K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 49.63%.
What is the current price of Guanciale by Virtuals?
The price of 1 Guanciale by Virtuals currently costs $0.01.
How many Guanciale by Virtuals are there?
The current circulating supply of Guanciale by Virtuals is 989.36M. This is the total amount of GUAN that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Guanciale by Virtuals?
Guanciale by Virtuals (GUAN) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.39M
49.63 %
#1742
$ 613.13K
990,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/