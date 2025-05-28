Gui InuGUI
Live Gui Inu price updates and the latest Gui Inu news.
price
$0.0000125
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.000007
24h high
$0.00001
The live Gui Inu price today is $0.00001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $349.67K. The table above accurately updates our GUI price in real time. The price of GUI is up 43.68% since last hour, up 16.42% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.70M. GUI has a circulating supply of 555.90B coins and a max supply of 777.78B GUI.
Gui Inu Stats
What is the market cap of Gui Inu?
The current market cap of Gui Inu is $7.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Gui Inu?
Currently, 28.04B of GUI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $349.67K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 16.42%.
What is the current price of Gui Inu?
The price of 1 Gui Inu currently costs $0.00001.
How many Gui Inu are there?
The current circulating supply of Gui Inu is 555.90B. This is the total amount of GUI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Gui Inu?
Gui Inu (GUI) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.07M
16.42 %
#1741
$ 349.67K
560,000,000,000
