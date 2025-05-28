gun

$0.0499

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live Gunz price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.80M. The table above accurately updates our GUN price in real time. The price of GUN is up 0.19% since last hour, up 0.92% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $499.37M. GUN has a circulating supply of 604.50M coins and a max supply of 10.00B GUN.

Gunz Stats

What is the market cap of Gunz?

The current market cap of Gunz is $30.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Gunz?

Currently, 416.51M of GUN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.80M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.92%.

What is the current price of Gunz?

The price of 1 Gunz currently costs $0.05.

How many Gunz are there?

The current circulating supply of Gunz is 604.50M. This is the total amount of GUN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Gunz?

Gunz (GUN) currently ranks 979 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 30.18M

0.92 %

Market Cap Rank

#979

24H Volume

$ 20.80M

Circulating Supply

600,000,000

