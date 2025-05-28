guru

Guru NetworkGURU

Live Guru Network price updates and the latest Guru Network news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0484

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live Guru Network price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $664.99K. The table above accurately updates our GURU price in real time. The price of GURU is down -3.09% since last hour, down -8.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $48.36M. GURU has a circulating supply of 211.95M coins and a max supply of 1.00B GURU.

Guru Network Stats

What is the market cap of Guru Network?

The current market cap of Guru Network is $10.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Guru Network?

Currently, 13.75M of GURU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $664.99K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -8.20%.

What is the current price of Guru Network?

The price of 1 Guru Network currently costs $0.05.

How many Guru Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Guru Network is 211.95M. This is the total amount of GURU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Guru Network?

Guru Network (GURU) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.64M

-8.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 664.99K

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

latest Guru Network news