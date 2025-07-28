GVNRGVNR
Live GVNR price updates and the latest GVNR news.
$1.46
$0
(0%)
24h low
$1.45
24h high
$1.46
The live GVNR price today is $1.46 with a 24-hour trading volume of $157.66K. The table above accurately updates our GVNR price in real time. The price of GVNR is up 0.07% since last hour, up 0.05% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.20M. GVNR has a circulating supply of 11.96M coins and a max supply of 20.00M GVNR.
GVNR Stats
What is the market cap of GVNR?
The current market cap of GVNR is $17.41M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of GVNR?
Currently, 107.98K of GVNR were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $157.66K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.05%.
What is the current price of GVNR?
The price of 1 GVNR currently costs $1.46.
How many GVNR are there?
The current circulating supply of GVNR is 11.96M. This is the total amount of GVNR that is available.
What is the relative popularity of GVNR?
GVNR (GVNR) currently ranks 1385 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 17.41M
0.05 %
#1385
$ 157.66K
12,000,000
