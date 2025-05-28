gxa

$0.00273

The live Galaxia price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $55.16K. The table above accurately updates our GXA price in real time. The price of GXA is up 65.54% since last hour, up 43.95% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.78M. GXA has a circulating supply of 2.95B coins and a max supply of 7.62B GXA.

Galaxia Stats

What is the market cap of Galaxia?

The current market cap of Galaxia is $8.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Galaxia?

Currently, 20.23M of GXA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $55.16K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 43.95%.

What is the current price of Galaxia?

The price of 1 Galaxia currently costs $0.003.

How many Galaxia are there?

The current circulating supply of Galaxia is 2.95B. This is the total amount of GXA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Galaxia?

Galaxia (GXA) currently ranks 1737 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.05M

43.95 %

Market Cap Rank

#1737

24H Volume

$ 55.16K

Circulating Supply

3,000,000,000

