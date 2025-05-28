gyat

GYAT CoinGYAT

Live GYAT Coin price updates and the latest GYAT Coin news.

price

$0.00767

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.007

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live GYAT Coin price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.28M. The table above accurately updates our GYAT price in real time. The price of GYAT is down -1.94% since last hour, down -16.86% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.67M. GYAT has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M GYAT.

GYAT Coin Stats

What is the market cap of GYAT Coin?

The current market cap of GYAT Coin is $7.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of GYAT Coin?

Currently, 558.01M of GYAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -16.86%.

What is the current price of GYAT Coin?

The price of 1 GYAT Coin currently costs $0.008.

How many GYAT Coin are there?

The current circulating supply of GYAT Coin is 999.99M. This is the total amount of GYAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of GYAT Coin?

GYAT Coin (GYAT) currently ranks 1727 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.69M

-16.86 %

Market Cap Rank

#1727

24H Volume

$ 4.28M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

